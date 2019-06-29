|
|
Doris M. Paola
Elsmere - Doris entered the church triumphant, peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 26.
She was a graduate of PS DuPont High School. Following high school, Doris went to work as a secretary for JA Montgomery.
Doris was an active member of Elsmere Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. She loved helping others, going on day trips to Lancaster with her husband and enjoyed all the things that Amish country has to offer.
Doris loved her family. She was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother and Mommom.
She was predeceased by her parents, William Sr. and Edna; her brothers, William Jr., Charles, Elwood; and sister, Ella.
Doris is survived by her husband, Joseph Sr.; daughter, Sharon; son, Joseph Jr. (Kelly); grandsons, Christopher and Joey; as well as her brother, Martin.
A viewing will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10-11 am at Elsmere Presbyterian Church, 606 New Rd. Wilmington DE 19805, followed by a service at 11 am. Interment will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at 10 am at Delaware Veterans Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Doris' name to Elsmere Presbyterian Church or the Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
302-994-9614
delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019