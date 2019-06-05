|
Doris N. Yancey (Hubbard)
Bear - Doris N. Yancey (Hubbard) was born Nov. 5, 1934 to the late Isabel and Frederick Grinnage. She went home to rest in the arms of our Lord on June 1, 2019. Doris leaves to cherish her life's memories 3 sons, Arthur (Jessa), Eugene and Dwayne (Janet); 2 daughters, Beryl Yancey and Terry Yancey-Bragg; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 brother Frederick Grinnage (Arlene); 1 sister in-law, Peggy Grinnage; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, Peggy Douglas and Jackie Evans. She was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma I. Bell and her brother Marvin L. Grinnage. A Memorial Service will be held at 5PM, Thu. June 6, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Newark, DE. Her burial will be 10AM Mon., June 10, 2019 in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019