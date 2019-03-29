|
|
Doris Poore Reed
Elkton, MD - Doris Poore Reed, age 90, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband of 40 years, Frank C. Reed, her parents and five siblings.
Mrs. Reed enjoyed spending time with her family and had worked in food service for Cecil County Public Schools and Maryland Baptist Bible College and was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, George Reed (Jackie), Middletown, DE, and Curtis Reed (Beth), Elkton, MD; five siblings, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Road, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation 9:30 AM and interment in Elkton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church, at the above address.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019