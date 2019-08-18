Services
Ryland Funeral Home
9 W 30Th St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 764-7711
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
New Beginnings United Methodist Church
12020 N. Central Ave.,
Ridgely,, MD
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
New Beginnings United Methodist Church
12020 N. Central Ave.
Ridgely, MD
Doris Smith Mosley


1932 - 2019
Doris Smith Mosley Obituary
Doris Smith Mosley

Ridgely - Doris Smith Mosley, age 86 of Ridgely, MD died Monday, August 12, 2019 at Easton Memorial Hospital in Easton, MD. Wife of the late William Carlos Mosley, Jr. Mother of Carla A. Mosley, sister of Clarence E. Smith II. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11:30 AM on Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 at New Beginnings U.M. Church 12020 Central Ave, Ridgely. Viewing on Wednesday morning from 9:30 til 11:15 only. Burial at the Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Professional services by Ryland Funeral Home, Wilm., De.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
