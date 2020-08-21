1/1
Doris "Eipper" Terranova
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris "Eipper" Terranova

Doris Terranova, age 87, formerly of Hockessin, passed away on August 20, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, DE to Walter and Isabel Eipper.

Doris graduated from A.I. Dupont High School and the University of Delaware. She was a coach of many school sports. Doris was an ardent lover of animals and supporter of NO Kill Shelters. She was a retired educator and counselor at Conrad and McKean High School.

She is survived by her daughter, Alice Milder (Steve) and granddaughter, Carrie Bouday, sisters-in-law Mary Kucharzyk and Bettijane Testerman, sister -in-law Margaret Eipper, niece Mary Beth Simmons (Jeff), nephews, John Eipper (Aldona), James Kucharzyk (Donya), niece Katie Angeloro (Seth), great nieces and nephews, Kristen (Corey), Eric, Amanda, James, Isobel and Isaac.

She was predeceased by her husband, John, her parents, brother, Jack Eipper, best friend, Ruth Ward.

A service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Humane Society, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Service
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved