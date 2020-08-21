Doris "Eipper" Terranova
Doris Terranova, age 87, formerly of Hockessin, passed away on August 20, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, DE to Walter and Isabel Eipper.
Doris graduated from A.I. Dupont High School and the University of Delaware. She was a coach of many school sports. Doris was an ardent lover of animals and supporter of NO Kill Shelters. She was a retired educator and counselor at Conrad and McKean High School.
She is survived by her daughter, Alice Milder (Steve) and granddaughter, Carrie Bouday, sisters-in-law Mary Kucharzyk and Bettijane Testerman, sister -in-law Margaret Eipper, niece Mary Beth Simmons (Jeff), nephews, John Eipper (Aldona), James Kucharzyk (Donya), niece Katie Angeloro (Seth), great nieces and nephews, Kristen (Corey), Eric, Amanda, James, Isobel and Isaac.
She was predeceased by her husband, John, her parents, brother, Jack Eipper, best friend, Ruth Ward.
A service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Humane Society, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
.