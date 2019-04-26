Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Road
Pike Creek, DE
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Road
Pike Creek, DE
Wilmington - Doris V. (Pullen) Whitcoe, 90, peacefully passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Wilmington, Doris was the daughter of the late Edward and May (Grier) Pullen. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School, class of 1947, and attended Goldey College. Doris worked as a secretary at DiSabatino & Raniere Construction Company and later as a bookkeeper at Gemco Employees Federal Credit Union. She was an avid pinochle player at her senior centers, and loved reading, solving crossword puzzles and Sudoku.

She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, George D. Whitcoe; her son, Eddie Whitcoe.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Cindy Wray; her grandsons, Brad and Randy Wray; her granddaughters, Stacey and Melissa Whitcoe.

Family and friend are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, April 29 from 11:00AM-12:00PM. A funeral service will begin at 12:00PM, followed by interment in Silverbrook Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Doris may be made to the Claymore Senior Center, 504 S. Clayton Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
