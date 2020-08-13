1/1
Doris W. Webb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris W. Webb

Townsend - Doris Wolfe Webb, the family matriarch, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10th, 2020 at home with family by her side. She was 89 years old.

Doris was born on October 2nd, 1930 in Fayette County, PA to the late Nancy Pearl Sutton and Earl Wolfe. The family then moved to Merrifield, VA where they opened a restaurant called the "Blue & White". After graduation Doris worked at the pentagon in Washington, DC where she met and married her husband of 59 ½ years after only 3 weeks of dating. Doris and Jack then moved to Delaware.

Doris worked at The Good Club of Surry and Winklers restaurants in Wilmington, DE before beginning her career with the New Castle County School District. She retired from the Red Clay Consolidated School District after 30 years of faithful service.

Doris loved crabbing and fishing, in fact she would say "If there isn't any crabs in heaven, then I'm not going". She also enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, oil painting, and making quilts but most of all she loved doing counted cross stitch, in which she won several awards at the Delaware State Fair.

Doris was fun loving, always with a quirky saying, and she had a ton of them.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack N. Webb, her son Michael K. Webb, brother George E. Wolfe, and Sisters Joanna Gail George and Norma Jean Bell.

She leaves to cherish her beloved daughter Jacqueline Webb, her three grandsons, Steven M. Bierlein, Michael K. Webb, and Timothy M. Webb (Rachel), seven great grandchildren, Tyler Bierlein, Kayla Bierlein, Nathan Webb, James Webb, Adam Webb, Evan Webb and Ty Webb and also a host of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Friends and family are welcome for visitation from 10-11 am followed by service at 11 am on Saturday, August 22nd 2020 at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (where she was a faithful supporter) P.O Box 50 Memphis TN 38101 or to a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved