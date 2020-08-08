Doris Wise Fariss



Doris Wise Fariss, 90, formerly of Winding Creek Village, Millsboro, DE died peacefully on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020 in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, GA.



Doris was born September 7, 1929 in Champaign, Illinois, the 5th of 8 children born to Clark Edward Wise, Sr. and Florence Sperling Wise. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, David Cochran Fariss, her parents and her three sisters, Marjorie A. Loudy of Castro Valley, CA, Janet Marie Coupe of Warwick, Rhode Island, and Ruth Evelyn Wescott of Muskegon, Michigan.



She is survived by her brothers, Clark Edward Wise, Jr. of Champaign, IL, Richard Sperling Wise of St Petersburg, FL, and James Earl Wise of Cape Coral, FL and her sister, Jacquelyn Opal Compton of Orlando, FL. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Abbey; her three sons, Marc Wise Fariss (Sharon) of Midlothian, VA, Gregory David Fariss (Susan) of Mocksville, NC, and Scott Taylor Fariss (Noreen) of Atlanta, GA; nine grandchildren, (MWF) Nina Pluskowski of Grand Junction, CO, Robin Fariss of Boulder, CO and Chelsea-Neil Fariss of Richmond, VA; (GDF) Nathan David Fariss (Kaelen) of San Francisco, CA, Courtney Denise Baldwin (Stephen) of Conway, SC, Tristan Gregory Fariss of Newark, DE, Kristen Michelle Little (Joshua) and Jordan Haulbrook Fariss of Advance, NC; (STF) Jason Scott Fariss (Grace) of Jackson, WY, Julie Anne Fariss of Denver, CO, and seven great grandchildren.



While living and working on the family farm, Doris graduated from Champaign High School and from the College of Nursing, University of Illinois, Urbana as a Registered Nurse. There she met Dave, her future husband. After they graduated from the U. of Illinois in 1950, Doris and Dave were married. Dave was employed by the DuPont de Nemours Co., initially in Louisville KY, then transferred to Newark DE, to Edina MN, and finally to Wilmington DE. Doris was the homemaker during these times. She cared for their three sons and provided all the support needed by three active boys and a husband focused on his career. As the boys grew, Doris returned to her nursing career, first as a substitute nurse at various schools throughout the A.I. DuPont School District in Wilmington, DE, then as an office nurse for Dr. Morgan, a local sports orthopedic surgeon, and as an office nurse for a local cardiologist. In 1985, Dave and Doris retired and moved to Winding Creek Village, near the Delaware Atlantic beaches.



Doris was an excellent vocalist and pianist. Though she enjoyed Broadway musicals, she concentrated exclusively on sacred music. During her 10 years at Kingswood Methodist Church near Newark, she directed two children's choirs - one for older children and one for the little cherubs. She was also a soloist and choir member at Kingswood and at community Messiah performances. She continued her solo and chorus performances at Good Shepard UMC in Edina, St. Paul's UMC in Wilmington, and Epworth UMC in Rehoboth Beach. Congregations and audiences truly enjoyed her rich contralto voice. Doris also participated in Women's Circle activities and numerous committees at the churches.



Many of Doris's friends (like her community bridge group) have passed away. Those of us left behind take solace in her reuniting with family members, friends, and her loving husband. She will be missed here and we'll look forward to when we can join her there.



A brief family service at the Epworth Cemetery Columbarium will be planned for a future date. Donations in honor of Doris should be sent to Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach DE 19971.









