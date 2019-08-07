|
Dorothea "Dot" DeMott
Wilmington - Dorothea L. "Dot" DeMott, age 85, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Dot graduated from Wilmington High School and was employed by Hercules and later by DuPont as a secretary. After her marriage she left the work field to raise a family. Dot was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for her family. During this time Dot and her family spent summers and weekends at their beach house built by her husband, Clark, in Ocean City, MD. Later in life Dot worked in Marketing Research. For many years she enjoyed weekly bowling with friends.
Dot is preceded in death by her sister, Benedictine Sister Mary Edward Lazarczyk. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Clark DeMott; son, Kenneth DeMott (Regina); daughters, Deborah Cannon (Stephen) and Lisa Hronec; grandchildren: Matthew Cannon, Austin Hronec, Mason Hronec, and Julia DeMott.
A visitation will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 10-10:30 AM, at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Dot's memory to the . For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
