Dorothea F. Kelleher
Wilmington - Dorothea "Thea" F. Kelleher, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Cadia Renaissance in Millsboro, DE.
She was born in Perryville, MD to the late Charles E. Ferguson and the late Amy (Cully) Ferguson. Thea was a graduate of P.S. DuPont High School in Wilmington, DE. She worked for Matthew Brothers Cards & Gifts and as a teller for the Bank of Delaware prior to her retirement.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Kelleher, Sr. in 1994 and a daughter, Kay Kelleher Andersen. She is survived by her three children, Kristine E. Kelleher of Millsboro, DE, Dr. Charles J. Kelleher, Jr. of Wilmington, DE and Carol Blackmon of Myrtle Beach, SC; a sister, Amy Gordon of Charlestown, MD; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 11 AM to 12 noon on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where a celebration of her life will be held at 12 noon. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle, DE.
