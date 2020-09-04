1/1
Dorothea F. Kelleher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothea F. Kelleher

Wilmington - Dorothea "Thea" F. Kelleher, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Cadia Renaissance in Millsboro, DE.

She was born in Perryville, MD to the late Charles E. Ferguson and the late Amy (Cully) Ferguson. Thea was a graduate of P.S. DuPont High School in Wilmington, DE. She worked for Matthew Brothers Cards & Gifts and as a teller for the Bank of Delaware prior to her retirement.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Kelleher, Sr. in 1994 and a daughter, Kay Kelleher Andersen. She is survived by her three children, Kristine E. Kelleher of Millsboro, DE, Dr. Charles J. Kelleher, Jr. of Wilmington, DE and Carol Blackmon of Myrtle Beach, SC; a sister, Amy Gordon of Charlestown, MD; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 11 AM to 12 noon on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where a celebration of her life will be held at 12 noon. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle, DE.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-945-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Melson Funeral Services Long Neck Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved