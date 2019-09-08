|
Dorothea K. Campbell
New Castle - Dorothea Koutrakis Woodruff Campbell was born in Philadelphia in 1927. She peacefully passed on August 18, 2019 at Christiana Care Hospital.
Dot graduated from West Chester University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. She then began a long career in education by teaching elementary school in New Castle, Delaware.
She loved traveling and spending time at the Delaware shore with her husband, Dr. Jason L. Campbell and her family. She had a lifelong commitment to her church, The New Castle Presbyterian Church, and served it in many capacities.
Dot was preceded in death by her husbands, David Russell Woodruff and Dr. Jason L. Campbell. She is survived by her sister, Elaine Baine of Connecticut; her children, Susan Race and Wayne Woodruff of Pennsylvania and Sandra DiStefano of Delaware. She will also be remembered by 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 3 nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the New Castle Presbyterian Church with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A private interment will be held in the Memorial Garden immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Castle Presbyterian Church, 25 E 2nd St, New Castle, DE 19720.
