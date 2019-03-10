Dorothy A. Cook



New Castle - Dorothy A. Cook, age 78, of New Castle, DE passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 7, 2019. Born in Coatesville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mildred and Samuel DeCarlo. Dorothy had various jobs, but spent most of her life as a homemaker for her five children. She enjoyed traveling to the beach with her husband, especially Lewes, DE and Coco Beach, FL. Dorothy was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Jolene Cook.



Dorothy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward S. Cook of New Castle, DE; her sons, Edward Cook (Lisa) of Wilmington, DE, Frederick T. Cook of Newark, DE, John P. Cook, Sr. (Nicole) of Wilmington, DE and Jim M. Cook (Ryan) of Townsend, DE; her daughter, Donna M. Eddy (Micah) of Elkton, MD; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Bailey



A visitation will be held at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808, on Wednesday March 13th from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11 A.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Brandywine SPCA, 600 South St, New Castle, DE 19720.