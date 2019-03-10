Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Cook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy A. Cook Obituary
Dorothy A. Cook

New Castle - Dorothy A. Cook, age 78, of New Castle, DE passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 7, 2019. Born in Coatesville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mildred and Samuel DeCarlo. Dorothy had various jobs, but spent most of her life as a homemaker for her five children. She enjoyed traveling to the beach with her husband, especially Lewes, DE and Coco Beach, FL. Dorothy was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Jolene Cook.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward S. Cook of New Castle, DE; her sons, Edward Cook (Lisa) of Wilmington, DE, Frederick T. Cook of Newark, DE, John P. Cook, Sr. (Nicole) of Wilmington, DE and Jim M. Cook (Ryan) of Townsend, DE; her daughter, Donna M. Eddy (Micah) of Elkton, MD; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Bailey

A visitation will be held at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808, on Wednesday March 13th from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11 A.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Brandywine SPCA, 600 South St, New Castle, DE 19720. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now