Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Dorothy A. (Valone) Fenimore

Dorothy A. (Valone) Fenimore Obituary
Dorothy A. (Valone) Fenimore

Wilmington - Dorothy A. (Valone) Fenimore, age 98, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Dot was the last of eight children born to the late Mary (Golt) and Clarence C. Conway. She retired from the DuPont Company after many years of dedicated service. Aunt Dot is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Aunt Dot would appreciate paying it forward and doing something nice for someone else. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, staff, and aides who were so kind and loving to her during her stay at Shipley Manor. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
