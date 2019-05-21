|
|
Dorothy Ann Foster
Lewes/Hockessin - Dorothy Ann Foster of Lewes and Hockessin, DE, passed away recently after a short illness. Born in Wilmington, April 6, 1928, she attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School, P. S. duPont High School, and the Universities of Delaware, Buffalo, and Ohio State. Dottie was an avid Master Gardener, Master Food Educator, driver for the American Cancer Society, dancer, and Senior Olympic race walker. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam after 66 years of marriage. She is survived by children Diana and Brian, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a dear cousin. Private family services will be held later.
Published in The News Journal on May 21, 2019