Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann Foster


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Ann Foster Obituary
Dorothy Ann Foster

Lewes/Hockessin - Dorothy Ann Foster of Lewes and Hockessin, DE, passed away recently after a short illness. Born in Wilmington, April 6, 1928, she attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School, P. S. duPont High School, and the Universities of Delaware, Buffalo, and Ohio State. Dottie was an avid Master Gardener, Master Food Educator, driver for the American Cancer Society, dancer, and Senior Olympic race walker. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam after 66 years of marriage. She is survived by children Diana and Brian, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a dear cousin. Private family services will be held later.
Published in The News Journal on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.