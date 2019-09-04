|
Dorothy Ann Haman-Wright
New Castle, DE - Age 59, departed this life August 26, 2019. Wife of Kenneth Wright; daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Haman; mother of Tiera Haman; step-mother of Michael Feliciano; sister of Marianne Haman-Cannon (Mike); Andrew Haman (Agnes), Louis Haman, David Haman (Stacy), Jeannie Haman-Graham (James), Larry Haman (Denita), and Ronnie Haman (Katrina); sister-in-law of Vanessa Chase (Kenneth), Deidre Coleman (Bruce), and Zeta Lolley (Warren); also survived by devoted nieces and nephews, who she raised; Rhonda, Darryl, Taurus, and Tosha Martin Haman, along with many other relatives and friends. Funeral 11AM Fri., Sept. 6th at Bethel AME Church, 604 N. Walnut St., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Old Zion Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
