Services
Bethel Ame Church
604 N Walnut St
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 658-1676
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Bethel AME Church
604 N. Walnut St.
Wilm, DE
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
604 N. Walnut St.
Wilm, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Haman-Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann Haman-Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Ann Haman-Wright Obituary
Dorothy Ann Haman-Wright

New Castle, DE - Age 59, departed this life August 26, 2019. Wife of Kenneth Wright; daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Haman; mother of Tiera Haman; step-mother of Michael Feliciano; sister of Marianne Haman-Cannon (Mike); Andrew Haman (Agnes), Louis Haman, David Haman (Stacy), Jeannie Haman-Graham (James), Larry Haman (Denita), and Ronnie Haman (Katrina); sister-in-law of Vanessa Chase (Kenneth), Deidre Coleman (Bruce), and Zeta Lolley (Warren); also survived by devoted nieces and nephews, who she raised; Rhonda, Darryl, Taurus, and Tosha Martin Haman, along with many other relatives and friends. Funeral 11AM Fri., Sept. 6th at Bethel AME Church, 604 N. Walnut St., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Old Zion Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.