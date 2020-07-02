1/
Dorothy Ann Lynch
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Ann Lynch

Roxana - Dorothy Ann Lynch, age 87, of Roxana, DE passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at John B. Parsons Assisted Living in Salisbury, MD.

She was born in Frankford, DE on April 29, 1933 and was raised in Dagsboro, DE daughter of the late Elmer Quillen and the late Lettie (Campbell) Quillen. Ann was a graduate of John M. Clayton High School Class of 1951.

Ann worked as a secretary with the Poultry Exchange in Selbyville, DE and also Cargill in Frankford, DE. She was an avid reader, loved to bake and complete crossword puzzles. Ann's greatest enjoyment was time spent with her family and close friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald P. Lynch in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Sherrie Griffiths and her husband, Jack of Frankford, DE, Amy Lore and her husband, Bob of Frankford, DE; a great granddaughter, Emilie Hough; a brother, E.F. Quillen and his wife, Marty of Dagsboro, DE; a sister, Arleen Steen and her husband, Curt of Dagsboro, DE and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Ann's name to Roxana United Methodist Church, 35914 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralserveces.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved