Dorothy Ann Lynch
Roxana - Dorothy Ann Lynch, age 87, of Roxana, DE passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at John B. Parsons Assisted Living in Salisbury, MD.
She was born in Frankford, DE on April 29, 1933 and was raised in Dagsboro, DE daughter of the late Elmer Quillen and the late Lettie (Campbell) Quillen. Ann was a graduate of John M. Clayton High School Class of 1951.
Ann worked as a secretary with the Poultry Exchange in Selbyville, DE and also Cargill in Frankford, DE. She was an avid reader, loved to bake and complete crossword puzzles. Ann's greatest enjoyment was time spent with her family and close friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald P. Lynch in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Sherrie Griffiths and her husband, Jack of Frankford, DE, Amy Lore and her husband, Bob of Frankford, DE; a great granddaughter, Emilie Hough; a brother, E.F. Quillen and his wife, Marty of Dagsboro, DE; a sister, Arleen Steen and her husband, Curt of Dagsboro, DE and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Ann's name to Roxana United Methodist Church, 35914 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945.
