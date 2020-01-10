Services
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Anne Oliver


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Anne Oliver Obituary
Dorothy Anne Oliver

New Castle - Age 77, passed away January 5, 2020.

Dorothy was born June 9, 1942 in New Castle, DE to the late Harry B. and Mary P. Oliver. She was a flight attendant for Pan American Airlines for 25 years, having the amazing opportunity to travel the world and experience many beautiful countries and cultures. Dorothy was the most kind-hearted, selfless, and generous soul one could meet. She will be missed dearly and forever remain in our hearts.

Preceded in death by her precious sister, Patricia L. Jennings; Dorothy is survived by her niece, Dottie Anne Jennings and nephew, Harry Oliver Jennings - both of whom shared an undeniable love for Aunt Dot and will always cherish their childhood memories with the family. She is also survived by many loving cousins. A celebration of Dorothy's life and visitation will be 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809.

SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -