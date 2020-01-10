|
Dorothy Anne Oliver
New Castle - Age 77, passed away January 5, 2020.
Dorothy was born June 9, 1942 in New Castle, DE to the late Harry B. and Mary P. Oliver. She was a flight attendant for Pan American Airlines for 25 years, having the amazing opportunity to travel the world and experience many beautiful countries and cultures. Dorothy was the most kind-hearted, selfless, and generous soul one could meet. She will be missed dearly and forever remain in our hearts.
Preceded in death by her precious sister, Patricia L. Jennings; Dorothy is survived by her niece, Dottie Anne Jennings and nephew, Harry Oliver Jennings - both of whom shared an undeniable love for Aunt Dot and will always cherish their childhood memories with the family. She is also survived by many loving cousins. A celebration of Dorothy's life and visitation will be 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020