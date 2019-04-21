Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Dorothy Anne "Dotty" Reeder

Dorothy Anne "Dotty" Reeder

Newark - Dorothy Anne "Dotty" Reeder, age 77, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 pm until 3pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 3 pm. Interment will be held privately at a later date in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
