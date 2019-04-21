|
|
Dorothy Anne "Dotty" Reeder
Newark - Dorothy Anne "Dotty" Reeder, age 77, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 pm until 3pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 3 pm. Interment will be held privately at a later date in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019