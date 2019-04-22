Services
Corpus Christi Rc Church
905 New Rd
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-2922
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
905 New Rd
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
905 New Rd
Wilmington, DE
Dorothy "Dottie" Apostolico D'Amico

Wilmington - Born in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Dominica "Maggie" Apostolico. Dorothy was a faithful, life-long parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church. She was a kind, loving, and generous person. Dorothy was always thinking of how she could provide help and support to others. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, David D'Amico in 2012.

She is survived by her loving and loyal husband of 65 years, Angelo D'Amico; her sons, Joseph D'Amico and John D'Amico; and her grandchildren, Ryan and Sarah D'Amico. Dorothy is also survived by her siblings, Martin Apostolico and Rosemary Barbas, and her loving extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 905 New Rd., Wilm., DE 19805, on Wednesday, April 24 at 11:00 am. Friends may call at the church from 9:30am to 10:30 am. Interment will take place in All Saints Cemetery.

The family would like to especially thank the caring nurses and staff of Seasons Hospice for their compassionate care of Dorothy in her final days.

In lieu of flowers the family ask contributions to be made in Dorothy's name to Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 905 New Rd., Wilm., DE 19805.

www.delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
