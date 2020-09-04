Dorothy "Dottie" Ashcraft
Newark - Dorothy Marion Ashcraft, 86, of Newark, DE, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Dottie was a loving Mom, Granny, and Great Granny. She was a long-time member of Faith Baptist Church and enjoyed working with the children in AWANA, nursery, junior church, and Sunday School. Dottie was a great cook, avid reader and enjoyed her garden. She loved to take trips to the beach and Lancaster and especially loved family gatherings, as well as her beloved dog, Jasper.
She is survived by her children: Deborah Dunn, Bonnie Clement, Lydia Ashcraft, Thomas (Jennifer) Ashcraft, and Jennifer (Gary) Anderson; sister, Margie Stewart; as well as 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents, Joseph and Ruth Bachman; siblings, Joseph & Gene Bachman, Mary Walls, and Angie Kraft; and son-in- law, Stephen Clement.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8,2020 from 6-8 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702. A celebration of Dottie's life will be held on Wed., Sept. 9,2020 at Faith Baptist Church, 4210 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 197808 at 10:30 AM, with burial at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Baptist Church in memory of Dottie. For directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano and Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459