Georgetown - Dorothy B. Conaway, 85, daughter of Paul and Beulah Bryan, passed away peacefully into the eternal glory she intimately and assuredly knew awaited her, while surrounded by her loving family who adored her at Milford Hospice on Thursday, September 26, 2019, culminating her four year fight against cancer.
Dorothy was born July 13, 1934, in Newark, NJ, later moving with her family to Georgetown, DE in 1944. Upon graduation from Georgetown High School, she worked at the office of the Sussex County Prothonotary. On March 21, 1953, she married the love of her life, Granville Lee Conaway. Together they raised two children while owning and operating Conaway Farms, Inc. Dorothy was known to be a servant and mentor to her family, representing a model of love, devotion, and caring to her loving husband as well as her entire family. Dorothy was dedicated to the family farm where she worked beside her husband, son and grandson for many years. Dorothy was a Christian. She and her husband Granville were Covenant Members of Peninsula Community Church. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Granville Lee Conaway, and two children, Gary Lee Conaway (Crystal) and Debbie Conaway Bunting (Clayton) . She is also survived by five wonderful grandchildren whom she loved and adored, Greg Conaway (Jenna); Amy Dukes (Doug); Curtis Conaway (Lauren); Andrew Bunting; and Clayton Bunting, Jr. (Tara), as well as six beautiful great grandchildren, Gavin, Jaxon, and Jordyn Conaway; Lela and Piper Dukes; and Zayn Bunting. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William Bryan. She is survived by her brother, Robert Bryan, sister in law Dorothy Smith (David), and Joan Bryan, as well as several nieces and nephews. A viewing is planned for Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 11:00AM till 1:00PM, followed by a Celebration Of Life Service, all at Peninsula Community Church, 28574 Cypress Road, Selbyville, DE 19975, with internment at Woodlawn Cemetery, SR 113, Millsboro, DE. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggest contributions be made to Peninsula Community Church, Inc. at the above address, or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriot's Way, Milford, DE 19963.Electronic condolences watsonfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019