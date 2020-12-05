Dorothy B. Frankel
Wilmington - Dorothy Bernice (Hughes) Frankel, 83, of Wilmington, DE passed away on November 29, 2020 after residing for two years at Westminster Village in Dover, DE. Formerly, she called her house on Owen Drive home for 60 years.
Dorothy (Dot) was born in the city of Wilmington to Margaret (Hammerer) and Francis Hughes on June 9,1937. She attended St. Paul's School and later graduated Wilmington High School in 1955. She married Albert Frankel in 1957 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Wilmington, after working at Blue Cross Blue Shield for several years. Although remarkably busy raising four children, Dot became quite proficient at winning contests, which we joked was her full-time job. If you knew Dot, you were aware of her winnings, which included a car, all-expense paid trips to Disney World, furniture, multiple education bonds and more. Her husband, Al, remarked over the years that her prize winnings were fabulous but the taxes on the winnings not so much!
Dot was not a veteran, but in her later years she volunteered at the Veterans Hospital in Wilmington, loving every minute of time spent with veterans and fellow volunteers. She was proud of her volunteer service hours. Once convinced to try exercise classes at the Newark Senior Center, Dot was hooked! She made many personal connections with people whom she met at the center.
Dot is preceded in death by her husband, Albert, in 2001 and her first child, Al, in 2019. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Joy, Francis, Louise and James. Dorothy is survived by her children, Dorothy Davis (Glenn), Robert Frankel, and Janice Lehmann (Tim); her daughter-in-law, Lisa Frankel; her siblings, Joseph Hughes (Ellen), Edward Hughes (Kathy) and Sharon Bryan; her sister-in-law, Mary (Kay) Hughes; her grandchildren, Kyle Davis (Shradda), Alec Davis and fiancée, Julie Keddell, Bethany Frankel, Connor Lehmann, and Parker Lehmann.
The Frankel, Davis and Lehmann families convey our most sincere thanks to all friends, family members and caregivers who touched our lives. We hope we have expressed our deep gratitude and praise to each one of you along our journey. Much appreciation is felt for the Wilmington High 55ers, your friendship with Dot over the years is priceless.
Interment will be held privately for the family at Silverbrook Cemetery in Wilmington. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is deemed safe for all to socialize.
In lieu of flowers, Dorothy's family suggests memorial contributions be made in her name to Tri-State Bird Rescue, tristatebird.org
, 170 Possum Hollow Road, Newark, De 19711 for Dot's love of birds or InfantSEE, infantsee.org
, 243 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63141. Dot held Dr. Blackburn in high esteem, he is a leading doctor in Delaware for InfantSEE® exams and he and his staff cared for Dot for years.
