Dorothy B. Talbert
Bear - Dorothy Georgie Burkett Talbert was born in Rison, Arkansas on Jan. 21, 1926 to the late Dorothy Ragan Burkett and Booker Tyree Burkett. She passed peacefully at the home of her daughter on Feb. 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She received her early education in Arkansas, graduated from High School at age 16, earned a bachelor's degree from Arkansas AM&N College, went on to pursue her Master's Degree in social work at Atlanta University, and did post graduate work the University of Pennsylvania. She completed her fieldwork training at Kruse School for Colored Girls and worked with the American Red Cross in Atlanta. While at Atlanta University, she met her husband of sixty years, Ernest Talbert, Sr. Ernest and Dorothy married in 1949 and had a loving and lasting union, which produced two children, Ernest George (Richelle) and Dorothy Ernette (Hersi), four grandchildren (Randye, Chelley, Ernest, Sidin), and four great grandchildren (MacAdoo, Madysen, Malcolm, Quinton).
She successfully ascended through many positions in the DE Department of Public Welfare: Probation Counselor with Family Court, New Castle County Court Social Worker, Child Welfare Supervisor for DPW, Supervisor of Licensing and Day Care Services, Chief of Program Development, and Chief of Services to Families and Children. She successfully ascended to the position of Deputy Director of the Department of Social Services for the State of Delaware. Through tough love and leadership, she successfully created and implemented many innovative programs to benefit those in need. She was a member of the National Association of Social Work (NASW) and a Board Member of DE United Way, among other service organizations.
Dorothy loved her family and enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Although a busy lady, she always made sure to spend quality time with her children and husband. Everyone who knew Dorothy thought of her as the consummate optimist. She always had a positive attitude and could see the good in everything and everyone. Dorothy was a devoted member of Central Baptist Church and a Golden life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be 9:30 am on Sat., March 7, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, 839 N. Pine St. Wilm., DE 19801, with a viewing from 8-9:15 am. There will be a viewing from 6 - 8:30 pm on Fri., March 6, 2020 at Central Baptist Church; Omega Omega Service at 7:30 pm. Burial in Gracelawn.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020