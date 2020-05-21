Dorothy C. Hohman
Wilmington - Dorothy Hohman, 84, of Newark, Delaware passed away on May 16, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Born in Evanston, Illinois, "Dottie's" family relocated in 1953 to Newark. Upon arriving in Delaware, Dottie attended the University of Delaware Shortly thereafter she met and then married her sweetheart James Hohman. She and Jim were married for 60 years until his passing in 2015. After marrying Jim they built a home in North Star - where they lived throughout their lives raising their two sons, Jim and Dave.
As her children grew Dottie returned to work for DuPont's Agricultural Products Department making many long-loved friendships. After retiring, Dottie volunteered her time with the Junior Board at the gift shop, "The Glass Box" at Christiana Hospital and in marshaling at the McDonald's LPGA tournament.
Dottie had a wide variety of interests. She loved tending to her gardens, was an avid model train enthusiast and enjoyed collecting coins and dolls. Most of all she enjoyed traveling with her family. While the boys were young, camping was a frequent summertime pastime. Later, she and Jim travelled frequently - as a couple, with family members and also with the many friends they shared from the DuPont Country Club. She particularly enjoyed annual excursions with girlfriends to Fenwick Island and then with Jim and family and friends to Hilton Head Island. Dottie loved the beach and working on her tan.
A devoted wife and mother, Dottie was predeceased by her husband, James L. Hohman and survived by her sons James Jr. (Terry) of Newark, Delaware and David of Columbia, Maryland and a granddaughter, Marissa. Dottie is also survived by her two brothers, Robert MacDonald (Jane) of Elkton, Maryland, and William MacDonald (Alice) of Fairfax, Virginia as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. On-line thoughts and prayers can be provided at chandlerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Ashland Nature Center in Hockessin, Delaware.
Wilmington - Dorothy Hohman, 84, of Newark, Delaware passed away on May 16, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Born in Evanston, Illinois, "Dottie's" family relocated in 1953 to Newark. Upon arriving in Delaware, Dottie attended the University of Delaware Shortly thereafter she met and then married her sweetheart James Hohman. She and Jim were married for 60 years until his passing in 2015. After marrying Jim they built a home in North Star - where they lived throughout their lives raising their two sons, Jim and Dave.
As her children grew Dottie returned to work for DuPont's Agricultural Products Department making many long-loved friendships. After retiring, Dottie volunteered her time with the Junior Board at the gift shop, "The Glass Box" at Christiana Hospital and in marshaling at the McDonald's LPGA tournament.
Dottie had a wide variety of interests. She loved tending to her gardens, was an avid model train enthusiast and enjoyed collecting coins and dolls. Most of all she enjoyed traveling with her family. While the boys were young, camping was a frequent summertime pastime. Later, she and Jim travelled frequently - as a couple, with family members and also with the many friends they shared from the DuPont Country Club. She particularly enjoyed annual excursions with girlfriends to Fenwick Island and then with Jim and family and friends to Hilton Head Island. Dottie loved the beach and working on her tan.
A devoted wife and mother, Dottie was predeceased by her husband, James L. Hohman and survived by her sons James Jr. (Terry) of Newark, Delaware and David of Columbia, Maryland and a granddaughter, Marissa. Dottie is also survived by her two brothers, Robert MacDonald (Jane) of Elkton, Maryland, and William MacDonald (Alice) of Fairfax, Virginia as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. On-line thoughts and prayers can be provided at chandlerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Ashland Nature Center in Hockessin, Delaware.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.