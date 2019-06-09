Services
Wilmington - Dorothy D. Brandenberger age 90 passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 4, 2019.

She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts. Dorothy was a graduate of Virginia Intermont College, and the University of Delaware. She worked for the Wilmington Medical Center as a Medical Technician in the Hematology Lab for over 20 years. After her retirement, Dorothy spent 30 years as a volunteer guide at Hagley Museum. She retired from Hagley about a year ago. In her spare time and throughout her retirement, Dorothy enjoyed knitting, and doing needlepoint and embroidery. Dorothy and Ed also enjoyed participating in events at the Delaware Saengerbund, German-American Club in Newark.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Edward G. Brandenberger, of 66 years. She is survived by her 3 children; Elaine Sinclair, Dr. William B. Brandenberger (Rebecca), and E. Thomas Brandenberger. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Nathaniel, Seth, Carrie, Gareth, Sam, and Morgan, as well as 12 great grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30pm on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 where friends may greet the family from 11:30am until 12:30pm. Interment will follow the service at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear DE. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Dorothy's memory to a . To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from June 9 to June 16, 2019
