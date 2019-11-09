|
|
Dorothy Darwicki
Georgetown - Dorothy Darwicki, 94, of Georgetown, DE passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019. She is survived by her children, Frank S. Darwicki III (Marie), John R. Darwicki (Lyndy), Irene D. Saxton (John), Cynthia Falgowski (Ken), 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Frank; her parents, John and Maryann; 7 sisters, and 1 brother. The Darwicki family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the staff at Harrison Senior Living and Beebe Hospital for their compassionate care of Dorothy.
All are invited to visit at St. Hedwig's Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilmington, DE, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 9:30-10:15am. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30am and immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name to St. Hedwig's. To view a complete obituary and offer condolences, please visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019