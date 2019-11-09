Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Hedwig's Church
408 S. Harrison St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hedwig's Church
408 S. Harrison St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Darwicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Darwicki


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Darwicki Obituary
Dorothy Darwicki

Georgetown - Dorothy Darwicki, 94, of Georgetown, DE passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019. She is survived by her children, Frank S. Darwicki III (Marie), John R. Darwicki (Lyndy), Irene D. Saxton (John), Cynthia Falgowski (Ken), 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Frank; her parents, John and Maryann; 7 sisters, and 1 brother. The Darwicki family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the staff at Harrison Senior Living and Beebe Hospital for their compassionate care of Dorothy.

All are invited to visit at St. Hedwig's Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilmington, DE, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 9:30-10:15am. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30am and immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name to St. Hedwig's. To view a complete obituary and offer condolences, please visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -