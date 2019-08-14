Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
34 W 6Th St
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-9300
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Holy Spirit R.C. Church
12 Winder Rd.
New Castle, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Spirit R.C. Church
12 Winder Rd.
New Castle, DE
Dorothy E. Barnes Obituary
Dorothy E. Barnes

New Castle - On the morning of August 11, 2019, Dorothy Barnes, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

She was predeceased by her parents, Randall and Elizabeth Fitzgibbons; and her eldest son, Bill Jr.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 68 years, Bill, her daughters, Christine Hansen and Lisa SantaBarbara (Tom); her son, Tim Barnes (Robin) and her daughter in law, Luanne Barnes (Bill Jr.).

She will be forever missed by her 9 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter. Also surviving Dorothy is her sister, Eleanor Warren and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 16 at 12 noon at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 12 Winder Rd. New Castle, DE 19720. Friends may call at the church from 10-11:30 am. Burial will be private

In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

302-994-9614

delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
