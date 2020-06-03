Dorothy E. "Dot" Doody
1932 - 2020
Dorothy "Dot" E. Doody

Wilmington - Dorothy (Dot) E. Doody, age 88, of Wilmington, DE passed away on May 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Carl, her brother, Richard McCracken, and sister in law, Doris McCracken. She is survived by her daughters, Betsy (Carl), Diane (Larry), Maureen (Andrew) and her sons, David, Robin, and Eddie. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, one more expected in August.

Friends and family are invited to visit on Friday, June 5th, 2020 from 11-12pm at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dot's name may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19713 and/or St. Ann's School Fund, 2006 Shallcross Ave., Wilmington, DE 19806.

To view the extended obituary, please visit: www.dohertyfh.com






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
JUN
5
Interment
Silverbrook Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
