Dorothy E. Jarrell
Bear, DE - Dorothy Ellen Jarrell, age 75, of Bear, DE, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Born in Greensburg, PA, on December 14, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Jean Cogan Beard.
Mrs. Jarrell was a homemaker and loved being with her family. She also enjoyed drawing, reading, and dancing.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, William Jarrell; children, Michael Jarrell (Linda), Newark, DE, David Jarrell (Priya), Elkton, MD, and Laura "Jeannie" Jarrell (Dan), Newman Lake, WA; siblings, Richard Beard (Sandy), Middletown, DE, Norma Little, Newark, DE, and Judy Sherman (Dennis), Georgetown, DE; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019