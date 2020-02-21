|
Dorothy H. Titlow, age 93, died February 18, 2020 at Shipley Manor.
Dorothy will be remembered for her three loves in life, time spent at the beach, music (specifically the piano), and her grandchildren. Dorothy and Jim were longtime members at Aldersgate United Methodist Church where they were very active.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband James K. "Jim" in 2018. She is survived by her children, Anne Zubrow (Marc) and James K. "Jay" Titlow, III (Susan); beloved grandchildren Eric, Jamie (Patrick), Katie, Kyle and Matthew; and great-granddaughter Grace.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a cause that was near and dear to Dorothy's heart, National Parkinson's Foundation 800 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020