Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Ocean City, NJ
Dorothy Hart Gkonos Obituary
Dorothy Hart Gkonos

Linwood, NJ - Dorothy Hart Gkonos, age 91, of Linwood, NJ, went home peacefully on February 26, 2019.

Dorothy was born on December 30, 1927 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Nellie Helene (Dunsmore) and Russell E. Hart. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1949 with a degree in Education. She married James W. Gkonos in June, 1949. Together they followed his career with the DuPont Company from coast to coast and back again, taking their growing family with them. Dorothy was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, Delaware. Throughout her life she expressed herself through sewing, oil painting and needlework. She enjoyed classical music, opera, avidly read, and followed Michigan Football. She was an artist, and a creator of beauty, whose greatest achievement was her family.

Dorothy is survived by her children and their spouses: Peter (Marie Tavianini), James (Angela Klose), and Susan Weisberg (Bill), as well as seven grandchildren; Sarah Gkonos Jarczyk (Adam), Samantha Gkonos Tunstall (Matt), Alexandra Weisberg, Bryan Weisberg, Ben Weisberg (Taryn), Abigail Gkonos, Andrew Gkonos and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years in 2010. She is also predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Russel E Hart, Ray E Hart, and other special loved ones.

A Memorial Service will he held on March 9th at First Presbyterian Church, in Ocean City, NJ at 11:00 AM (Family greeting at 10:30 AM). A private burial was held on March 4th at Lower Brandywine Cemetery in Wilmington, Delaware.

For online condolences, please visit www.Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
