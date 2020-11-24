Dorothy Hazel
Newark - Dorothy L. Hazel (Boyles) of Newark, DE passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 89. Dorothy was born on May 21, 1931 in Pierce, NE and her family then moved to Southeastern PA where she met and married the love of her life, John W. Hazel. Mr. and Mrs. Hazel relocated to Newark until, after 62 years of marriage, John passed away in 2009.
Dorothy was an excellent homemaker, an avid reader and a master of counter cross stitching.
Dorothy is survived by her siblings: Dennis Boyles (Betty), Mary Ritzel and Nancy Williams; her 3 children: Jackie Smith (Russ), John W. Hazel, III and Susan Derrick; 4 grandsons: John "Buck" W. Hazel, IV (Angie), Jeremiah Hazel (Alexandra), Nathan Smith and David Smith; 7 great grandchildren: Alexandra Smith, Maxwell Smith, Joseph Hazel, Hunter Hazel, Jack Hazel, Jake Hazel and Maks Hazel; 2 sister-in-laws: Peggy Boyles and Janet Hazel; and brother-in-law, Richard Phillips. In addition to her parents: Claude Sr. and Rose Lindstadt Boyles, Dorothy is preceded in death by her brothers: Claude "Sonny" Boyles Jr., Thomas (Bobby) Boyles; sisters: Norma Ertzer, Rosalie Chandler; and son-in-law, Robert Derrick.
Due to COVID 19, services for Dorothy will be held privately at the care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home. Dorothy will be reunited with her husband, John, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you remember that every day is a gift, to live life to the fullest and treat everyone with kindness. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
.