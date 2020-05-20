Dorothy Hohman
Newark - Dorothy Hohman, 84, of Newark, Delaware passed away on May 16, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
Born in Evanston, Illinois, "Dottie" graduated from Niles Township High School before her family relocated in 1953 to the nascent community of North Star located outside of Newark. Upon arriving in Delaware, Dottie attended the University of Delaware. Shortly thereafter she met and then married her sweetheart James Hohman, in 1955. She and Jim were married for 59 years until his passing in 2015. After marrying Jim they moved to Elsmere where she began work for DuPont and where they started a family. In 1968, Dottie and Jim moved to a home they built in North Star - where they lived throughout their lives raising their two sons, Jim and Dave.
As her children grew Dottie returned to work, serving as a nursing assistant at the North Star School before returning to DuPont. At DuPont, she proudly worked until she retired at the Experimental Station in the Agricultural Products Department making many long-loved friendships. Ever busy, even after retiring, Dottie worked in a variety of roles and volunteered her time with the Junior Board at the gift shop, "The Glass Box" at Christiana Hospital and in marshaling at the McDonald's LPGA tournament.
Dottie also had a wide variety of interests and hobbies. She was an excellent bowler actively participating in league events. She loved plants and in tending to her gardens. She was an avid model train enthusiast and enjoyed collecting coins and dolls. Most of all she enjoyed traveling with her family. While the boys were young, camping all along the East Coast was a common summertime pastime. Later, she and Jim travelled frequently - as a couple, with family members and also with the many friends they shared from the DuPont Country Club. She particularly enjoyed annual excursions with girlfriends to Fenwick Island and then with Jim and family and friends to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Dottie loved the beach and working on her tan.
A devoted wife and mother, Dottie was predeceased by her husband, James L. Hohman and survived by her sons James Jr. (Terry) of Newark, Delaware and David of Columbia, Maryland and her beloved granddaughter Marissa. Dottie is also survived by her two brothers, Robert MacDonald (Jane) of Elkton, Maryland, and William MacDonald (Alice) of Fairfax, Virginia as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. On-line thoughts and prayers would be appreciated and can be provided via the web site for Chandler Funeral Home www.chandlerfuneralhome.com. The family will plan a celebration of her life when conditions permit. The family would also like to thank the staff of The Summit Assisted Living in Hockessin who provided extraordinary care during the last months of Dottie's life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Ashland Nature Center in Hockessin, Delaware.
Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.