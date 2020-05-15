Dorothy J. Clark-Crotty
1927 - 2020
Dorothy J. Clark-Crotty

Wilmington - Dorothy Jean Clark-Crotty was born April of 1927 in Fleming County, Kentucky and died May 14, 2020 at the Kutz Home in Wilmington.

Mrs. Crotty was predeceased by her parents, Clarence H. and Oda Gross Clark, brother Nelson, sister Bernice, and husband Opie C. Crotty. After graduation from high school Mrs. Crotty received her B.A. Degree and teaching credentials from Morehead State Teachers College in Morehead, Kentucky. Mrs. Crotty taught 6th grade in Kentucky before coming to Delaware to teach social studies at George Read Middle School. She taught there until retirement in 1989.

Mrs. Crotty traveled extensively with her sister and brother and enjoyed reading brochures, magazines, and books about places to visit. She was a faithful volunteer at the hospital and loved her pets, especially her beagle, Sammy. In 2008 she married Opie Crotty and they enjoyed five years of marriage together until his death in 2013.

All services will be private.

Published in The News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

