Dorothy J. Seldomridge
Dorothy J. Seldomridge, age 88, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020.
She was born December 19, 1931 in Phoenixville, PA and grew up outside of Kennett Square, PA. Dorothy was the daughter of the late William G. Snyder. And the late Jennie Saylor Snyder.
Dorothy graduated from Kennett High School and moved to Delaware after her marriage to Richard Seldomridge. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Kennett Square.
Dorothy enjoyed traveling to visit family, including visiting Hong Kong. She was happiest when spending time with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her children Gary (Diane) Seldomridge, and Diane (Jeff) Leone. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and son, Mark (Nancy) Seldomridge. She had 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Due to virus restrictions, ceremony will be private. A public celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the First Baptist Church of Kennett Square (415 W. State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348), or (P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005).
To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020