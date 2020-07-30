Dorothy Jane Noval
Wilmington - Dorothy Jane Noval, age 89, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Born in Salem, NJ and raised in Linwood, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Bossler, Sr. and Annabelle Shimp Bossler. In her earlier years, she worked as an operator for the Bell Telephone Company. She made her home for over 50 years in Wilmington, where she enjoyed gardening and her beautiful flower landscaping. Her passion was her family, and she will be remembered as a loving wife, caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Known for her kind and gentle nature, Dot always had an encouraging word for everyone. She was a great comfort and inspiration to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter D. Noval, Sr., her daughter, Linda Marie Noval, and her four siblings, Margeret Diana, Betty Birl, William Bossler, Jr. and Harvey Bossler, Sr. Dorothy is survived by her five children, Peter Noval Jr., Dorothy A., David Noval, Steven (Leesa) Noval and Mark (Jill) Noval; nine grandchildren, Kenneth, Kristie, Steven Jr., LeAnne, Mandee, Cameron, Alyssa, Vivian, and Andrew; four great grandchildren, Tyler, Peyton, Nash, and Charlie; her special niece, Dorothy Birl Carroll; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held 2:00PM on Monday, August, 3, 2020 at Lawn Croft Cemetery, 1000 Ridge Road, Linwood, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to A.I. du Pont Children's Hospital, Wilmington, DE. Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com
).