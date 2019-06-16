Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Wilmington - Jean Lyons, 94, died unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep on June 2, 2019.

Born in Wilmington to William and Mildred Folger, Jean was a 1942 graduate of P.S. duPont High School. Jean married Burton Todd Lyons in 1946 after his discharge from the Army where he had served in the European Theatre. Jean and Burton made their home in Wilmington for many years until their retirement to Ocean View. During her working career, Jean was a medical secretary for several local Wilmington physicians.

Jean's husband, Burton died in 2005 and she is survived by their son and daughter-in-law, David and Kathy Lyons; 2 grandsons, Jason (Louise) and Matthew (Stacey); 2 great-granddaughters, Juliet and Sonya; her sister, Barbara Nolan; her brother, William Folger, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Janet Orr; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Forwood Manor for their care and support during her stay.

A memorial service will be held at 1pm, Saturday, August 24 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, where a visitation will be held from 12:30-1:00. Interment will be private.

The family suggests honoring Jean's memory by sending a contribution to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 or Millville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1179, Millville, DE 19970. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from June 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
