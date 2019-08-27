Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas More Oratory
45 Lovett Avenue
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
Dorothy "Dotty Dreamer" Kelly

Newark - After a full life of 87 years, Dorothy Regan Kelly, joined with the great multitude of neighbors, friends and relatives who had gone before her.

"Dotty Dreamer," as she was called by her husband, Dr. John Kelly of the University of Delaware, leaves behind a loving son, Kenneth, her baby brother, Jack, four grandchildren (Laura, John, Ryan and Caroline) and nine great grandchildren (Quinn, Raegan, Owen, Adeline, Joshua, Brody, Vivienne, Garhett and Savannah). All of us will never forget the love that she showered on us and how we benefited from her loyalty, courage, patience and generosity. The shortest summary of her qualities was Laura's statement "Grammy was sweet." That she was, sweet and nice.

Visitations for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, and Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park, Newark, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Thomas More Oratory, 45 Lovett Avenue, Newark, DE. Interment will follow in Pencader Cemetery, 2303 Glasgow Avenue, Glasgow, DE 19702, below the Dotty Dreamer memorial.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dotty's memory to the Pencader Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 444, Bear, DE 19701.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
