Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollywood Cemetery
Milford-Harrington Highway
Harrington, DE
Dorothy L. "Dot" Fry


1930 - 2019
Dorothy L. "Dot" Fry

Harrington - Dorothy L. "Dot" Fry passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Dorothy was born in Templeville, MD on October 31, 1930 daughter of the late Major Hurd, Sr., and Anna Mae Hurd. She was a beautician for many years and was owner and operator of Dot's Beauty Salon. In addition to her beauty shop, she worked alongside her husband, for many years, on their family farm. Dot's first love was her family, vegetable and flower gardening, farming, animals, auctions, bus trips, crocheting, knitting, sewing, cooking and baking. She thoroughly enjoyed working and keeping herself busy.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her first husband, Lester S. Hill, Sr. (1974), her second husband, Orville L. "Pat" Fry (1995); two sisters and one brother.

She is survived by her loving family, a son, L. Scott Hill, Jr., and wife Lois of Harrington; two grandchildren, Jason Hill of Wilmington, and Julie Hill of Harrington; one brother; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

A funeral service will be held at the graveside in Hollywood Cemetery, Milford-Harrington Highway, Harrington, Del 19952 at 2:00pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dot's memory are welcome at Harrington Fire Department Station 50 or Ambulance Station, 20 Clark Street, Harrington, De 19952.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, Milford.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
