|
|
Dorothy L. Gedney
New Castle, DE - Dorothy E. Gedney, age 75, of New Castle, DE passed away suddenly on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Dottie enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and had a special way to bring out the laughter in her great nephew, Brenden.
She loved her numerous trips to Stegers Beach in Cape May, NJ and enjoyed the Philadelphia Eagles and especially Syracuse football.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Wicks (John) of Holmdel, NJ, her grandchildren, Annaleigh, Chase, Montanna and Ellianna Gedney all of Syracuse, N.Y and Dylan and Alaina Gedney of Newark, DE; her sister, Carrie Bolen of Newark, DE; her daughters in law, Maria Gedney and Seely Gedney, her sister in law, Janis Smith and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dottie was predeceased by hers sons, Alfred T. and Christopher J. Gedney, her brother, Curt Smith, her parents, Verna and Al Smith and her brother in law, Bill Bolen.
Services will be held privately.
Published in The News Journal on June 23, 2019