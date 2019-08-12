Services
Ebenezer United Methodist Chr
525 Polly Drummond Hill Rd
Newark, DE 19711
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
525 Polly Drummond Hill Road
Newark, DE
View Map
Interment
Following Services
in the adjacent cemetery
Dorothy L. Godwin Obituary
Dorothy L. Godwin

Newark - Dorothy Little Godwin passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on August 9th. She was born in Newark, Delaware, the daughter of T. Harold and Emilie W. Little. She was a graduate of Newark H.S. and Goldey College. In her early adult years, Dorothy was an employee of the Newark Trust Company and Wilmington Trust.

Dorothy was predeceased by her first husband, Charles W. Nelson, in 1950, and her second husband, William E. Godwin, in 1991. She was also predeceased by her sister, Kathleen Nelson. She is survived by her son, Stephen C. Nelson (Jane); daughter, Diane C. Woodman; and grandchildren, Karen Nelson, Jennifer Nelson, and Christopher Woodman.

Dorothy was a lifelong member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Newark, where she spent many years as a member of the church choir. She enjoyed family, music, painting, and travel.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on August 15th at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 525 Polly Drummond Hill Road, Newark, DE 19711. Visitation will begin 10:00 am. Interment will immediately follow the service in the adjacent cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests charitable contributions be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church. The family would also like to express their deep appreciation to the staff and caregivers of the Millcroft Senior Living Center for the extended years of care and also to Delaware Hospice for their assistance.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Remember
