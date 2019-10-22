Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Dorothy L. Holland

Dorothy L. Holland Obituary
Dorothy L. Holland

Wilmington - Dorothy L. Holland, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Dot was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, William F. Holland, Sr.; her parents, Frank and Mary (Riddell) Mareno; and her brother, Joseph Mareno. She is survived by her sons, Ronald and his wife, Lori and their son, Edwin Barto III; David and his wife, Laura and their son, Andrew; and William, Jr.; her sister, Honey Monahan and her husband, Ronald; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday, October 29 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 30 at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019
