Dorothy Levis Munroe
Hockessin - Dorothy Levis Munroe, age 96, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, following a brief illness.
Dorothy Munroe was born in Baltimore, Maryland, where she and her twin sister, Katheryne, grew up in Roland Park. After graduating together from the Women's College of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where they were both inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, Dorothy and her sister came to the University of Delaware, where they completed their master's degrees in chemistry. There the twins met their future husbands: a pair of instructors in the Department of History, John Munroe and Richard McCormick.
In 1945 Dorothy and John Munroe were married, followed a month later by the wedding of Katheryne and Richard McCormick, marking the beginning of two marriages and friendships that lasted more than 60 years. Dorothy completed her graduate studies in chemistry as her first child, Stephen, was born. As her family grew with the birth of Carol (1948) and John Michael (1953), her career underwent a hiatus during which she participated in many League of Women Voters and AAUW projects, along with other volunteer pursuits, as well as working on the 1950 national census and running a special, off-year Newark census..
In 1958 Dorothy Munroe was appointed as the first woman member of the Newark Special School District Board of Education. A few years after that, she began a new career teaching high school mathematics, teaching first at Dickinson High School and later at Newark High School. In 1983 she retired from teaching, simultaneously with her husband's retirement from his 42-year career as H. Rodney Sharp Professor of History at the University of Delaware.
In the decades following their retirement the couple traveled widely and enjoyed time with their children and grandchildren, especially during summers at Cape Cod and winter vacations in Puerto Rico. Dorothy served for 20 years as a volunteer tax counselor and team leader with the AARP tax aide program. Into her eighties and beyond, she remained active in sports such as tennis, cycling, golf and swimming. Following the death of her husband in 2006, Dorothy moved to Cokesbury Village, where she maintained an active, independent lifestyle.
Dorothy Munroe is survived by her three children and their spouses and partners, Stephen and Cordelia Munroe of Harwich, Massachusetts, Carol Munroe and András Riedlmayer of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Michael Munroe and Melanie Eleuterio of Magnolia, Delaware and seven grandchildren, including Randall Munroe, who is a successful web comic artist/writer and author of several best-selling books.
A memorial service followed by a reception will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 2 PM at Cokesbury Village auditorium, 726 Loveville Rd., Hockessin. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Newark Senior Center, 200 Whitechapel Drive, Newark, DE 19713 or Planned Parenthood of Delaware by visiting www.weareplannedparenthood.org
Published in The News Journal on June 16, 2019