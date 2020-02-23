|
Dorothy "Lou Lou" Lockerman
Dorothy "Lou Lou" Lockerman (1950 - 2020) lost her battle to cancer on February 22nd, 2020. She was as stubborn as a rock and fought til the end. She was a friend to many and family to most. She worked many jobs, been many places, and impacted the lives of many people. She will be missed by all who knew her, especially her family and close friends the most.
Visitation will be held 6pm Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at Unity Church, 2101 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805. Service will begin 8pm.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020