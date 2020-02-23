Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM
Unity Church
2101 Lancaster Ave
Wilmington, DE
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
8:00 PM
Unity Church
2101 Lancaster Ave
Wilmington, DE
Dorothy "Lou Lou" Lockerman


1950 - 2020
Dorothy "Lou Lou" Lockerman Obituary
Dorothy "Lou Lou" Lockerman

Dorothy "Lou Lou" Lockerman (1950 - 2020) lost her battle to cancer on February 22nd, 2020. She was as stubborn as a rock and fought til the end. She was a friend to many and family to most. She worked many jobs, been many places, and impacted the lives of many people. She will be missed by all who knew her, especially her family and close friends the most.

Visitation will be held 6pm Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at Unity Church, 2101 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805. Service will begin 8pm.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
