|
|
Dorothy M. "Dot" Barnshaw
New Castle - Dorothy M. "Dot" Barnshaw, age 89, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE on December 9, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Dobek) Mioduszewski. Dot graduated from Wilmington High School in 1949. In her earlier years, she worked at the Stock Exchange before becoming a homemaker.
Dot met the love of her life, Barney, at Governor Printz Roller Rink where she was a figure skater and Barney was a speed skater. Together they made a loving home for their family. For many years, they set up their wares and sold them at the New Castle Farmer's Market. They enjoyed traveling, spending time at their beach house with their family, and visiting casinos. Dot will always be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a wonderful friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Lockwood. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, William "Barney" Barnshaw; daughters, Wendyann Krupa (Joseph) and Ginger Martin (David); grandsons, Alan Lockwood (Gina), William Krupa (Jaime), and Joseph Krupa; granddaughters, Carrie Palladinetti (Kevin) and Emily Barnshaw (James); and great grandchildren, Adriana, Brodie, Mason, and Lucas.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 12 Winder Road, New Castle, DE 19720, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 AM. Entombment will be held in Cathedral Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Spirit R.C. Church at the address above.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020