Dorothy M. Maccari
Fair Hill, MD - On October 25, 2019, Young Miss Dottie Maccari, of Fair Hill, MD passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. In her younger years, Dottie was involved in banking, real estate, politics and was an avid equestrian. For many years she was a substitute teacher.
Miss Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Palmie, and her son, Gary.
She is survived by her two beautiful daughters, Marianne (Richard) and Pamela (Chris); five grandchildren, Kristin (Chuck), Steven, Austin (Margaret), Charlie and Autumn; four great grandchildren, Makalya, Jeremy, Caroline Rose and Cecilia Ann Marie; her beloved German Shepard, Lucas, and her two pet chickens.
Dottie loved cooking for her family as it was one of her greatest joys in life. She enjoyed music, singing, dancing and had a creative fashion sense. This world will be a little less bright without Young Miss Dottie.
A prayer service will be held 11 A.M., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD with visitation at 10 A.M. Interment will follow in Sharps Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD.
