Dorothy M. Machamer
Elkton, MD - Dorothy M. Machamer, age 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12:30 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions should be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
