Dorothy M. Machamer
Dorothy M. Machamer

Elkton, MD - Dorothy M. Machamer, age 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12:30 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions should be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
