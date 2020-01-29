Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Dorothy M. Romano


1946 - 2020
Dorothy M. Romano Obituary
Dorothy M. Romano

New Castle - Dorothy M. Romano, age 73, of New Castle, DE, passed away at Christiana Hospital on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on November 10, 1946, she was a daughter of the late John A. and Dorothy M. (Hayman) Hunter, Sr. Dorothy dedicated her life to her family as a loving and talented homemaker.

A friend to the community, she was a life member of the Holloway Terrace Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Terrace Athletic Club. Dorothy was an avid shuffleboard player and was a member of the Police, Fire, Rod and Gun Club. She enjoyed the summertime and sunbathing in her swimming pool. Above all, Dorothy will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Wayne Romano, Sr.; children, Wayne Romano, Jr. (Jenny) of Wilmington, DE, Michael Romano (MaryBeth) of Newark, DE, Stephanie Bowers (Brent) of Wilmington, DE and Joseph Romano (Nicole) of Dover, DE; siblings, John Hunter (Sharon) of Harrington, DE, Bruce Hunter (Joy) of New Castle, DE and Jeanette Sowers (Fred) of New Castle, DE; 9 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 12 noon on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to Holloway Terrace Fire Company, attn: Ladies Auxiliary, 700 West Ave., P.O. Box 684, New Castle, DE 19720.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com.

Published in The News Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
