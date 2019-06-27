Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
RICHARDSON PARK UMC
11 N. Maryland Ave.
Wilmington, DE
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
RICHARDSON PARK UMC
11 N. Maryland Ave.
Wilmington, DE
Dorothy M. Scarborough Obituary
Dorothy M. Scarborough

Wilmington - Dorothy, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Dorothy was a member of Richardson Park UMC and the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 13. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ralph W. Scarborough in 1989; her brothers, Samuel Fulton and Ralph Fulton; and her companion Winnie Lane.

She is survived by her children, Rich Scarborough and wife Judy; Nancy Quillen and husband Jim; and Robert Scarborough; 7 Grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.

Eastern Star services will be at 10 am on Saturday, June 29 followed by funeral services at RICHARDSON PARK UMC, 11 N. Maryland Ave., Wilmington, DE 19804 where visitation will be from 9:00 am to 9:45 am. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park.

The family suggests contributions, in Dorothy's memory, to Richardson Park UMC.

To send online condolences visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019
